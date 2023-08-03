Girl, 9, who died after being hit by car brought joy, family say
A girl who died after being struck by a car on a pedestrian crossing was "bright, loving and beautiful", her family have said.
Nine-year-old Alice Williams was with her family on King Cross Street in Halifax when she was hit on 8 July.
She was critically injured and died in hospital three days later.
West Yorkshire Police said a 53-year-old man arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving has been released on bail.
Paying tribute, Alice's relatives said she had been "a bright, loving and beautiful girl, who brought her family and friends joy every day".
"We desperately miss her and will never be able to comprehend her shocking death," they added.
Jenna Walker, head teacher at St Mary's Catholic Primary Academy, said Alice was "a genuinely lovely little girl".
"She was someone who was gentle, kind-hearted, and full of smiles," she said.
She added that her death had "left a huge hole in our school and our community, and we will continue to remember and honour her life".
Renewing an appeal for witnesses and footage of what happened, a police representative said inquiries were continuing.
