Kirklees police chief condemns jokes about 'baby-faced' recruits
- Published
A West Yorkshire Police chief has condemned jokes about two young officers after she posted a picture of the new recruits online.
Supt Helen Brear said she was "incredibly disappointed by some of the responses" to the photo on Twitter.
The officer, who oversees neighbourhood policing in Kirklees, had posted pictures of the pair in their uniform to welcome them to the district.
The photo attracted a number of comments about the age of the officers.
One respondent said they looked like "toddlers", while another wrote: "Has the pension got so bad that they have to start at 12?"
Defending the officers, who she named only as Alfie and Noah, Supt Bear said both had shown they have the skills to "make great cops".
The pair were hired through the Police Uplift programme, a government drive to recruit an additional 20,000 officers across England and Wales.
Other officers also defended the young Kirklees recruits from the online barbs.
"I recall starting as a very young looking 18 year old special," said British Transport Police Cdr Chris Casey, adding: "A steep learning curve, but looking young didn't hold me back."
Retired Metropolitan Police detective Caroline Goode said the officers "will get plenty of stick on the streets for looking young, much as I did".
But she added: "They will do just fine. Wish them luck from an oldie, tell them enjoy their youthful looks while they can."
