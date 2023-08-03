Conservation area status aims to protect West Vale in Calderdale
A village in West Yorkshire should "urgently" be granted conservation area status to ensure the preservation of its textile industry heritage.
Calderdale Council said it was aware three unlisted properties in West Vale were under threat of demolitions.
A spokesperson said their loss would have a "detrimental effect" on character of the area.
If the authority approves conservation area status, planning consent would be needed for any demolition.
Council leader Jane Scullion said historic buildings played an important part in the area's identity.
"West Vale played a prominent part in the borough's textile and industrial heritage," she said.
"It is only right that we do all we can to conserve the much-loved former mill buildings that are threatened with demolition but contribute so positively to the village's character and appearance."
The council said buildings still standing with associations with the textile industry were "full of stories and historic and architectural interest".
"The council has become aware that the three unlisted buildings are under imminent threat of demolition," a spokesperson said.
"Their loss would have a detrimental effect on the look and historic character of the area."
The council's cabinet will be asked on Monday to recommend the authority "urgently designate" the central core of West Vale as a conservation area.
The council said it was just not the threatened properties but other buildings in the area would also benefit from the status, including the 17th Century Clay House and barn.
If approved, a full appraisal and public consultation would be undertaken.
