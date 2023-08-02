Security fence planned for Bradford playing field to stop quad bikers
A security fence to stop anti-social behaviour by quad bikers is to be put up at a playing field in Bradford.
The recreation ground, off Harrogate Road and Park Road, in Eccleshill has also been targeted by fly-tippers in recent years, Bradford Council said.
The authority plans to install a fence on the southern edge of the site after trees on the land have been pruned.
Security fencing will "allow the site and playing fields to be better secured", a council spokesperson said.
They said it would protect the area "against breaches from quad, motor and off-road bikes and prevent any future fly-tipping".
The barrier will run from the existing fence at the end of Roundwood Avenue to the boundary wall on Ravenscliffe Avenue, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
