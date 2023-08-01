Grief support space opens in Leeds Victoria Gate
- Published
A grief support service where bereaved people can chat about their experiences has been launched in Leeds.
Charity Sue Ryder will run drop in sessions, called the Grief Kind Space, at the John Lewis Community Hub at Victoria Gate.
The service offers free support and aims to reduce the loneliness felt by many people who are grieving a loss.
Chris Ellis, from Sue Ryder Wheatfields Hospice in the city, said it will help people "to feel heard and less alone".
Ms Ellis said the charity's research found that 86% of people who had experienced a bereavement said they felt alone in their grief.
"When we asked 8,500 bereaved people what type of support they wanted, they told us how important it was for them to be able to access more support within their communities," she said.
"I hope through our Grief Kind Space here in Leeds, along with more Grief Kind Spaces opening across the country this year, we can meet this unfulfilled need."
The sessions take place on the second Monday and the last Thursday of every month, from 16:30 BST to 18:30 BST and people do not need to have registered or have accessed help from Sue Ryder before.
The service will be staffed by trained volunteers and the charity has asked anyone who is interested in joining the team to contact the them.
Ms Ellis said it is hoped a second service will be launched in Village Hotel Leeds North in Headingley in the autumn.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.