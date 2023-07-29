Leeds tunnel shooting: Witnesses sought as car driven 'erratically
Police want to find witnesses who saw a car being driven "erratically" in east Leeds after a young man was seriously injured in a shooting in a tunnel.
Officers said the 18-year-old man was shot in the tunnel, off Wykebeck Avenue in Leeds, on Thursday and remains in hospital with serious leg injuries.
A white Audi Q5 was driven at high speeds on the B6159 Selby Road, near the A64 junction, at about 14:00 BST.
Police believe it was used to escape from the scene of the shooting.
The vehicle was later found burnt out in Thorn Terrace, with West Yorkshire Police appealing for witnesses who saw the car to get in contact.
The force also asked for those with information about the shooting itself to come forward.
