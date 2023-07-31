Love god statue sculptor thanks Wakefield residents after outcry
The artist behind a controversial Amazonian love god statue in Wakefield has thanked the city's residents for supporting his work.
The 1.9m (6ft 2in) bronze sculpture by Jason Wilsher-Mills is part of a £1m government-funded art trail in the city.
Dozens of people objected to the work, claiming its location by the cathedral was "an affront" to Christianity.
The artist said the sculpture's central message was "love and hope".
Mr Wilsher-Mills, who was born in the West Yorkshire city and now lives in Sleaford, Lincolnshire, said it was partly inspired by a painting of local Victorian conservationist and his parents' love.
"It's about hope, it's about disability, it's about [conservationist] Charles Waterton, it's about Wakefield and it's about us - so thank you Wakefield," he said.
Speaking in a video message, he said Wakefield was the "first city in the country to have a piece of work by a disabled artist about disability on permanent display in the city centre".
The sculpture, which was welcomed by the Dean of Wakefield, is one of five works planned for the art trail in the city, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
A year-long celebration of culture and creativity is set to take place in Wakefield in 2024.
