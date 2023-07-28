Wakefield woman jailed over 70mph fatal crash
A woman who drove at 70mph on a road with a 30mph speed limit has been jailed for causing the death of a 20-year-old passenger.
Chelsea Standage, 21, of Barden Road, Wakefield, had drunk nearly double the legal alcohol limit for driving when her car hit a wall in Horbury.
Leeds Crown Court heard Elliott Lemm was killed in the crash and two other passengers were seriously injured.
On Thursday, Standage was sentenced to eight years and eight months in prison.
She was also banned from driving for 10 years.
The crash happened on Wakefield Road, Horbury, in the early hours of Saturday, 13 November 2021.
Standage lost control of her vehicle on a bend, before hitting a wall and a parked vehicle, West Yorkshire Police said.
A spokesperson said a breath test gave a result of 63 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.
A victim impact statement by Mr Lemm's mother was read out in court.
'My heart is broken'
His mother said: "The day that I had to close the lid on his coffin and put Elliott into the dark I knew that it was forever.
"Elliott was taken so suddenly, there was still so much for him to do and so much I wanted to say to him.
"Every morning when I wake up my heart is broken."
After sentencing, Det Sgt Paul Lightowler said Standage's "reckless actions" had an "absolutely devastating impact not just on those in the car but their families, friends and the wider community".
He added: "I hope the conclusion of this court case brings some closure for Elliott's family, and the two other young people injured in this collision, as they continue to rebuild their lives after this truly tragic incident."
Standage will not be considered for release from prison until she has served at least two thirds of her sentence, West Yorkshire Police said.
