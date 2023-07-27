Leeds City Council launches taxi pilot to tackle 'unjustifiable' disparity
A two-year pilot scheme to enable taxi and private hire drivers in Leeds to work for two operators is under way.
It comes after drivers criticised the single operator model, saying it was "creating an unjustifiable disparity".
Previously, drivers licensed outside of Leeds could drive in the area for more than one firm but this did not apply to drivers licensed by the city council.
The authority said it hoped the change would help drivers' incomes in the cost of living crisis.
Under the new scheme, which will run until 2025, the requirement to have windscreen livery will be removed and the option to display stickers for two operators on vehicles will be considered.
Following the pilot and a subsequent consultation, a final decision will be made before permanently amending the relevant driver, operator and vehicle conditions.
Leeds City Council's deputy leader Debra Coupar said the pilot was a great opportunity.
"I hope the changes will give drivers licensed in Leeds a much-needed boost during the cost of living crisis."
