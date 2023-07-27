Ex-Kirklees Council leader Shabir Pandor faced no confidence vote
A council leader who suddenly resigned had faced a no confidence vote he was expected to lose, it has been revealed.
Shabir Pandor, Labour leader of Kirklees Council, announced on Wednesday he was quitting immediately.
Over 50% of Kirklees' Labour councillors were expected to vote against Mr Pandor in next week's confidence vote, it has since emerged.
Mr Pandor had been leader of Kirklees Council since 2018 and before that he had served as deputy leader from 2016.
However, at the last full council meeting Mr Pandor was accused by Kirklees Conservatives of "wilfully misleading" the council through his handling of the case of Batley East councillor Fazila Loonat.
Earlier this month, Loonat was given 14 weeks in prison for perverting the course of justice in an attempt to dodge a penalty for speeding.
She has since resigned as a councillor, with a by-election for her seat due to be held on 31 August.
Since Mr Pandor's resignation, it has emerged that over half of Kirklees' Labour councillors had submitted a request for a no confidence vote.
They were reportedly set to vote against him, with support for the move from across the different groups of the party.
A source told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "Different councillors will have come to their conclusions for different reasons.
"One of the factors that will have pushed them over the edge is that there has been a sense for quite a while that it has been time for a fresh start."
The source said Mr Pandor had also been criticised for snubbing key meetings called to discuss the closure of the Batley Baths leisure centre.
The council's leadership had been "too distant", with a "lack of accountability and poor communication", they added.
"There's a real determination to show a new face - the Labour Party has changed nationally and also needs to change locally to be more accountable and transparent," the source said.
A spokesperson for Kirklees Council said: "Following the resignation of the leader of the council, deputy leader Cathy Scott will take on the responsibilities of leader. This is in line with the council's Constitution."
A new leader of the council is due to be elected at the next scheduled council meeting on 13 September 2023.
