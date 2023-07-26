Kirklees Council: Labour leader steps down
- Published
The Labour leader of Kirklees Council, Shabir Pandor, has announced he is to resign with immediate effect.
Mr Pandor, who represents Batley West, said he is stepping down as leader of the local Labour group.
In a statement, he said leading the council had been "an honour and a privilege".
Mr Pandor said, "I feel it's time for me to stand aside to allow a renewed sense of direction, vision and aspiration".
He had been leader of Kirklees Council since 2018 and before that served as deputy leader from 2016.
Confirming he would continue as a councillor Mr Pandor said: "We have a very strong foundation and footing to continue to deliver services whilst we have solid ambitions for our towns and villages across Kirklees.
"I'm looking forward to supporting the new leadership and continuing my work in representing the brilliant residents of Batley West."
In his statement he thanked the council, Labour party and Labour group adding "I am immensely grateful for the opportunity to serve".
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.