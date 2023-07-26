Family pay tribute to Bradford man killed in motorbike crash
- Published
The family of an 18-year-old man killed in a motorbike crash have described him as a "typical teenager".
Jack Wilson suffered fatal head injuries when his bike hit street furniture on Wakefield Road, in Bradford, at about 20:00 BST on Friday.
His passenger, a 20-year-old man, was also seriously injured in the crash.
Police said the 24-year-old driver of a blue Audi A3 seen in the area of the crash had been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
In a statement Mr Wilson's family said he was "a much-loved son, brother, grandson and nephew" and that they had been left "devastated" by his death.
"Jack was very much a typical teenager who, having only recently turned 18, was starting new life experiences and developing his social life," they said.
"He also enjoyed his fishing and it was a pleasure for us to see him enjoy life and look forward to his future.
"This has clearly been the worst time we could imagine as a family but we do want to thank everyone for all their kind words and support as we try and process what has happened."
West Yorkshire Police has appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash or who may have dashcam footage of the incident to come forward
Det Sgt Paul Lightowler said: "A number of enquiries remain ongoing into last Friday's crash which tragically resulted in the death of Jack and serious injuries to another male on the bike.
"We do continue to appeal for witnesses and in particular would like to speak to a man on a pedal cycle seen walking into the Wakefield Road Mini Market who may have seen the collision."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.