Bradford amputee footballer, 12, selected for England squad
An 12-year-old amputee footballer from Bradford has been selected for the England squad after taking up the game just 18 months ago.
Freddy, who had his left leg removed when he was 14 weeks old, said he was proud to be a "role model" for other disabled children.
The youngster began playing with the Leeds United Pan Disability Team but before long, got the call to train at the England camp.
He said: "When I play I'm in the zone."
His mother Amanda Mahoney told the BBC that even though her son was always really sporty, "football does not really come to mind for a kid with one leg".
She continued: "But then we discovered amputee football where having one leg is an asset.
"After playing with Leeds, Freddy was asked to join the England Amputee Football Association junior team in Cheshire.
"After getting the good news, he was there at the camp just three days later."
Freddy was born when Amanda was 24 weeks pregnant and had a blood clot in his left leg, resulting in the limb being amputated.
But Amanda, 45, said they were "grateful" as "lots of other things that could have gone wrong, health-wise, and in reality, it was just a leg".
Freddy said that playing the sport was normal to him now and the rules and positions were the same as regular football - including no hand balls.
He said: "All my friends got into it so I wanted to give it a go. I play right wing or striker - scoring the goals.
"You can't touch the ball, you can only move it with your crutch if you're setting up a free kick or a penalty.
"But I do think, 'oh my gosh, I'm on an England team!'"
Amanda said her son's confidence had grown since he was picked for his country.
"He's incredible.
"He has something a bit unique so it's lovely for other disabled children to see that they can achieve what they want to achieve."
