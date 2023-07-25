Manslaughter charge over Halifax forecourt assault death
- Published
A man has been charged with manslaughter following the death of a man who was assaulted at a petrol station in Halifax.
Stephen Graham, 55, died in hospital 15 days after he was attacked at a Tesco Express filling station in Keighley Road on 12 July, 2022.
West Yorkshire Police said Ryan Barnes, 37, has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the incident.
He is due to appear at Bradford Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
