West Yorkshire: Police officer injured in collision
A police officer has been injured after a police car collided with another vehicle in Normanton.
Police said the incident took place on the B6134 near Wakefield's police headquarters at 14:26 BST.
The marked vehicle was responding, with lights and sirens on, to an emergency call at the time.
The male officer received a serious, but not life-threatening, arm injury. The woman driving the other car was treated for a leg injury.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said the road remained closed to enable investigation work to take place and for the vehicles to be recovered.
