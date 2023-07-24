Driver killed after van flips over in Leeds crash is named by police
- Published
The family of a man who died when his van flipped over in a crash in Leeds have said he will be deeply missed.
Joseph Pearson, 24, from Leeds, was killed in the crash on Dewsbury Road on Friday at 00:40 BST, police said.
The father-of-two was driving a white Renault Kangoo when it was in collision with a blue Nissan Micra close to the junction with Grovehall Drive.
His family said: "Our son has been taken from us. His family and two young babies will miss him deeply."
The occupants of the Nissan Micra suffered minor injuries in the crash, West Yorkshire Police said.
Three people arrested in connection with the collision have been released on bail while further inquiries take place.
