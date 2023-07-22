Bradford driver cautioned after blocking officer with speed camera
A man who deliberately blocked a mobile speed camera with his truck has been cautioned by police.
The 67-year-old parked his wagon in the Thornton area of Bradford and raised the bed of his truck to obstruct the camera operator, the West Yorkshire force said.
He has admitted wilfully obstructing a police community support officer.
The driver was given a caution which prohibits him from parking within 20 metres of any mobile speed enforcement.
Vehicle seizure
Paul Jeffrey, head of the Casualty Prevention Unit at West Yorkshire Police, said dangerous and inappropriate speed caused crashes which resulted in "avoidable deaths and serious injury".
He added: "On this occasion a driver chose to stop and attempt to obstruct the lawful enforcement of speed limits.
"The tipper truck driver was given a conditional caution and told to remove all social media posts relating to him committing this or other offences.
"He was also issued with a Section 59 Notice under the Police Reform Act which means a repeat of this behaviour may result in the seizure of his vehicle."
