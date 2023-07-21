Amazon love god statue unveiled in Wakefield despite outcry from Christians
An Amazonian love god statue has been unveiled in Wakefield despite complaints it was "offensive to Christians".
The 1.9m (6ft 2in) bronze sculpture by local artist Jason Wilsher-Mills is part of a £1m art trail in the city.
Dozens of people objected to the work, claiming its location by the cathedral was "an affront" to Christianity.
But the statue, which was officially unveiled on Friday evening, has been welcomed by the Dean of Wakefield.
The Very Rev Simon Cowling told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "I warmly encourage members of the Christian community in Wakefield to engage seriously with what Jason Wilsher-Mills is seeking to say through his sculpture; how he deftly weaves together themes of family, place, disability, the care of God's creation, love, loss, humour and hope.
"None of these themes are in opposition to anything I find in Christianity."
Mr Wilsher-Mills previously said the work was inspired by a painting of Victorian conservationist Charles Waterton capturing a caiman, as well as his own parents' love story and his connections to Wakefield.
The artist, who was born in the West Yorkshire city and now lives in Sleaford, Lincolnshire, said the "central message" of the sculpture was "love and hope".
Wakefield Council's planning committee received 66 objections to the statue, most taking issue with its location on Cathedral Walk, near the entrance of The Ridings shopping centre.
"It is an offence to Christian worshippers, and what we believe," wrote one objector ahead of a meeting in May in which the council approved the work.
The statue was set to be formally unveiled at 19.30 BST following the screening of a film created for the sculpture.
It is one of five works planned for the government-funded art trail in the city.
