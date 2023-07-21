Manslaughter charges brought over Leeds house raid death
Two men have been charged with manslaughter after a woman died during an attempted robbery at her Leeds home.
Nhi Muoi Wai, 64, died in hospital after collapsing during the raid in Millside Walk, Morley, on 28 March.
Samuel Hanrahan, 20, of Oakley Close, Manchester, and Jerry Hanrahan, 18, of Cottingley Springs, Gildersome, appeared at Leeds Crown Court on Friday.
Both have admitted attempted robbery after they were charged in April.
West Yorkshire Police said a further charge of manslaughter was brought on Friday following an investigation by homicide detectives and consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service.
The defendants have entered no pleas to the additional charge and are due to return to court on 7 September.
