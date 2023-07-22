Halifax stone carving festival celebrates Yorkshire wildlife
- Published
Stonemasons from across the country are heading to West Yorkshire to take part in a carving festival.
The annual two-day event will see more than 40 people take part in a contest in the grounds of Halifax Minster to showcase their skills.
Participants will include apprentices and stonemasons along with master masons and sculptors.
Competitors will be asked to produce an artwork in sandstone based on the theme of Yorkshire's wildlife.
The carvings will be auctioned off on the final day of the festival, organisers said, with funds jointly split between Halifax Minster and the West Riding Stone Carving Association.
Hundreds of visitors are expected to flock to the festival, which was held at York Minster in 2022.
Vicar of Halifax, Rev Canon Hilary Barber, said he was "thrilled and delighted to be holding this prestigious event".
"It will be wonderful to see these skilled craftsman at work," he said.
"This is an event for the whole family as there'll be food, drink and live music as part of this exciting weekend."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.