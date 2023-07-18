Jake Rainton death: Man charged over fatal Huddersfield attack
- Published
A man has been charged with killing a 23-year-old who died following an assault in Huddersfield.
Jake Rainton was attacked in the town centre during the early hours of Saturday 15 July.
Ryan Patient, 24, of Leeds Road, Huddersfield, is charged with manslaughter and is due to appear before Leeds magistrates on Wednesday.
Another man, aged 26, who was arrested in connection with the incident has been released under investigation.
Anyone with information about Mr Rainton's death is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.