Space2 arts charity marks 20th anniversary with Leeds Playhouse show
An arts charity which started in a school office 20 years ago is celebrating its birthday with a stage show later at Leeds Playhouse theatre.
Space2's production has been created and will be performed by 200 of the city's residents and schoolchildren.
The show, titled Ahead of the Wave, charts the art and social change charity's development over two decades.
Emma Tregidden, joint CEO of the organisation, said the show captured the "essence" of the charity's work.
Coronation Street actress Rayyah McCaul will read a poem about the founders of Space2, written by Peter Spafford, as part of the performance.
The show will also feature choirs, dance routines and a "heart-warming finale from artists, collaborators, volunteers and community members of the last two decades", according to the charity.
Ms Tregidden said: "We do a lot of community development work, but we use arts and creativity to make change and it's a story that is joining up all these people's experiences of Space2."
She said the show would "give a real feel about what the essence of our organisation is, and of our community".
The charity began life in an office "the size of a cupboard" at Bracken Edge Primary School in Chapeltown, Ms Tregidden said.
It is now based at The Old Fire Station at Gipton.
The performance takes place at Leeds Playhouse at 19:00 BST.
