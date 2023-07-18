Mayors to challenge plan to close rail ticket offices
A group of northern mayors have joined forces to challenge a "pernicious" proposal by train operators to shut ticket offices.
The plan would see up to 1,000 ticket booths close, including 16 in West Yorkshire and six in South Yorkshire.
Some ticket kiosks would remain in large stations, but elsewhere staff would sell tickets on concourses.
The five Labour mayors said they would mount a legal challenge against the plan if it was not suspended.
The proposals were announced on 5 July, with a 21-day public consultation due to end on 26 July.
The move was agreed by West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin and South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard, along with Greater Manchester's Andy Burnham, Steve Rotheram of the Liverpool City Region and the Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, Dr Nik Johnson.
The leaders said the timescale was "totally inadequate" and vowed to fight the plan.
Industry representative the Rail Delivery Group claims only 12% of tickets were now bought at ticket offices, and said staff would be redeployed to help passengers in other ways.
But the move has met with criticism from disability campaigners and rail unions, with protests taking place at railway stations.
Ms Brabin said the consultation was a "complete shambles".
She said it was a "pernicious policy" which would consign people with disability and vulnerability to a "life of isolation".
