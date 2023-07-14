Kirklees Council boss Jacqui Gedman warns hundreds could lose jobs
Hundreds of council staff at a West Yorkshire authority face losing their jobs as managers seek to cut spending.
Kirklees Council's chief executive Jacqui Gedman emailed employees to say 750 roles were at risk of redundancy.
She said "more severe" cuts of £47m next year were on the way after a £27m overspend in the last financial year.
The latest round of redundancies comes despite recruitment freezes and the council drawing on financial reserves to prop up budgets.
In her email Ms Gedman, who has previously announced plans to retire later this year, wrote: "It is important to understand that this does not mean that there will definitely be 750 roles made redundant.
"It means that, based on the current budget proposals for 2023/24 and 2024/25, this is a number we feel is appropriate given the financial pressures we face."
'Reducing costs'
She said there was no breakdown of the roles which may be affected or timings, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"We will, of course, be working with trade union colleagues to do everything we can to avoid compulsory redundancies," she added.
A Kirklees Council spokesperson, said: "The cost-of-living crisis and ongoing economic challenges have put pressure on council budgets across the country.
"We are already reducing costs across the council but we know further savings will be required over the coming months.
"Our focus will be to try and avoid or reduce the number of compulsory redundancies and support our staff through the changes.
"We will balance that aim with our delivery of key services and ensuring we retain the skills we require to continue to deliver the best services for Kirklees residents."
