Statue erected in memory of fundraising runner Mary Taylor
A statue has been installed in memory of a woman who raised hundreds of pounds for the NHS during the pandemic with a series of fancy dress runs.
Mary Taylor, 40, donned a variety of costumes to "cheer up" people in Silsden on her daily fun runs.
Following her death earlier this year, a bear figure clutching a heart has been erected in the village.
Joyce Kilvington, chair of The Friends of Silsden, said the statue was a refence to Ms Taylor's nickname
A plaque beneath the figure reads "In memory of Mary Bear Taylor. Silsden's Fancy Dress Charity Runner."
Ms Kilvington said: "We all felt her loss so much and had so many happy memories of her running through the town and all her fundraising exploits.
"Mary loved Silsden and she was loved back. All us who went through lockdown will remember her as a beacon of light running through the town - always with a smile on her face."
Ms Taylor died unexpectedly in Dubai where she was working as a hairdresser. An online fundraiser set up to "bring Mary home" received over £11,000 in donations.
