Leeds: M62 weekend overnight closure to allow CCTV work
The M62 will close for two nights in West Yorkshire to allow the installation of new CCTV cameras.
The motorway will close in Leeds between Junction 27 at Gildersome and Junction 28 for Tingley in both directions on Saturday and Sunday.
The closure will run from 21:00 to 06:00 BST on both nights, with diversions put in place for drivers.
A scheme to upgrade barriers between junctions 28-29 of the M62 will run until August, National Highways said.
A further upgrade between Junction 42 of the M1 near Lofthouse and Junction 6 of the M621 in Leeds is expected to be completed by winter.
