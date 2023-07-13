Leeds Bus Station stabbing investigation begins
A man has been stabbed in a "targeted attack" at Leeds bus station.
West Yorkshire Police said they were called at 06:49 BST to reports that a man had been seriously assaulted.
The victim, aged in his 40s, was taken to hospital with multiple stab wounds but his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, the force said.
A cordon closing off the New York Street entrance remains in place but the station is open and buses are not affected.
Det Sgt Andy Greatorex said initial enquiries suggested the victim and suspect were known to each and described it as a "targeted attack".
Officers have appealed for anyone who witnessed the attack or has any information to contact them.
