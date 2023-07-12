Northern seeks passengers help to correct station pronunciations
The names of more than a dozen railway stations across northern England are to be re-recorded in a bid to correct years of mispronunciation.
From Aspatria to Slaithwaite, Northern Rail is asking for help to conquer some of the country's trickier place names.
Tricia Williams said of the 467 stations on the network, some "are pronounced very differently to how they appear in writing".
Some have already been identified, with an ongoing consultation to find others.
Following a public appeal the names of several stations are set to be re-recorded for on-board announcements to either reflect local pronunciation or give stations their full titles.
Among the locations earmarked for change area:
- Aspatria, Cumbria: From A-Spa-Tria to Ass-Spat-Ria
- Burneside, Cumbria: From Burn-Side to Burn-E-Side
- Ilkeston, Derbyshire: From Ill-Kes-Ston to Ilks-tonne
- Mossley Hill, Merseyside: From Mozzley-ill to Mose-ley Hill
- Slaithwaite, West Yorkshire: From Slaith-Wait to Slou-Wit
A number of other stations are also to be restored to their full names, including Dore, in South Yorkshire, becoming Dore and Totley, and Barrow, in Cumbria, reverting to Barrow-in-Furness.
Ms Williams said: "I'd like to thank everyone that has sent in their feedback so far.
"We manage 467 stations across our network and some of them are pronounced very differently to how they appear in writing.
"That said, some corrections are, quite rightly, a request that station names be announced in full rather than shortened versions that have been adopted over time."
Staff members Peter Corley and Laura Palmer, who have been recording the new on-board announcements, added: "Who knows how long these recordings will be in the system - so now's your chance to correct us if we've got it wrong."
People have until the end of the month to submit their suggestions, Northern said.
