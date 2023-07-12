Bradford shooting: Attempted murder arrest after two injured
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two people were injured in a shooting.
Two men were found hurt in Farleton Drive, in Fagley, Bradford, at about 17:10 BST on Friday, West Yorkshire Police said.
Both were taken to hospital and one was seriously injured, the force said.
Police searched three addresses in Bradford as part of a firearms investigation and a 19-year-old man is in custody, the force said.
A further search warrant was carried out at a property outside West Yorkshire.
One man remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition, police said, and the other man has been discharged from hospital.
Officers have asked anyone with information to get in contact.
