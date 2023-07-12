Overnight A1 closures to refurbish Wentbridge Viaduct
Three overnight closures are scheduled to take place on the A1 in West Yorkshire during roadworks.
The southbound carriageway will be shut between Ferrybridge Interchange and Barnsdale Bar from 20:00 BST to 06:00 on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, National Highways said.
Resurfacing and improvement works will be carried out on sections of the central reservation barrier.
The roadworks are part of a project to waterproof the Wentbridge Viaduct.
The Grade II-listed bridge carries the A1 over the River Went.
National Highways said the waterproofing under the road surface layer will help to protect the structure from corrosion and reduce the need for repairs in the future.
The road is also due to be resurfaced, with markings and studs replaced.
Fully signed diversions will be put in place throughout the closures.
When the viaduct work is completed, engineers will start work to replace the central column at nearby Wentedge Road Bridge along with the parapets, joints, and surfacing.
