Wakefield care home resident found 'soaked' in urine dies
- Published
A care home provider has apologised after a resident was found lying in her own urine and later died.
The elderly woman died of pneumonia in hospital days after being found "soaked" by her family at Lofthouse Grange Care Home in Wakefield.
A care watchdog said the home had admitted "multiple failings".
Orchard Care Homes, which runs Lofthouse Grange, said it was "deeply sorry" and had put measures in place to prevent any similar incident.
The woman's family had accused the home of neglect and claimed the incident would "not have helped" their mum's health, a report published last week by the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman (LGSCO) said.
'Procedures reviewed'
The LGSCO, which rules on complaints against councils and care providers, said failings with the home's service had included staff putting nicotine patches on the woman's chest, despite knowing she had breast cancer.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service Lofthouse Grange also admitted failing to "provide appropriate continence care" which resulted in the anonymous resident lying in her own urine.
Orchard Care Homes said the "wellbeing and dignity" of people within its care was always of "paramount importance".
A spokesperson said: "After a full internal investigation into this incident, procedures have been thoroughly reviewed and measures put in place to ensure this never happens again."
They added: "We are deeply sorry that our usual standards were not met during this isolated incident."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.