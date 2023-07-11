Shipley cyclist in critical condition after hitting parked car
A cyclist has been left in a critical condition in hospital after hitting a car door in West Yorkshire.
The cyclist, a man in his 30s, struck the white Dacia Duster in Caroline Street, Shipley, at about 18:50 BST on Monday, police said.
The incident, near the junction with Exhibition Road, left the rider with serious injuries.
West Yorkshire Police appealed for dashcam footage of the crash and asked witnesses to get in touch.
