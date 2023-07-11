M1 and A1(M) motorway stretches in three overnight closures
Sections of motorway in West Yorkshire face three overnight closures to allow for sign replacement work.
National Highways said gantry signs are being changed between Tuesday and Thursday where the M1 and A1(M) merge.
Routine maintenance to repaint road surface lines will also be carried out.
The M1 northbound carriageway will be closed between junctions 46 and J48 during the nightly work, National Highways said, along with the A1(M) northbound between junctions 42 and 44.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, the section of A1(M) will be closed between 22:00-06:00 BST, with the M1 stretch near Garforth closed between 20:00-06:00.
On Thursday, the A1(M) closure between the Selby Fork roundabout and Bramham will run from 20:00-06:00, with the M1 section shut between 22:00-06:00.
"Usually we do our best to keep closures to an absolute minimum, however, to keep the workforce safe we will need to close both the M1 and the A1(M) as the work is happening where the two motorways merge," a National Highways spokesperson said.
Traffic will be diverted via the A63, the A6120 and the A64 during the work.
