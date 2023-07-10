Fears for loss of wildlife over Castleford housing plan
Plans to build 201 new homes on council-owned land in West Yorkshire are recommended for approval, but campaigners fear wildlife will be lost.
Housebuilder Persimmon wants to develop land known as Ackton Pasture in Whitwood, Castleford, close to the M62.
The council received 98 letters opposing the plans, many from people who said animals would be displaced.
But planning officers said the scheme "would not adversely impact any protected habitats".
A council report prepared for the planning committee said objectors raised concerns about deer, birds, foxes, bats, squirrels and mice "which would be lost by the proposal".
It said there were also worries about increased traffic, extra pressure on nearby schools, health services and drainage systems.
One objection letter complains of too many "soulless, homogenised, insta-houses" in the area, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
But the report by planning officers said assessments had been carried out and the scheme would not damage any protected habitats. It would also provide public open space.
Officers said the impact on traffic and road safety had been assessed and found to be acceptable, while concern around health services and school places "falls outside of the scope of the planning application process".
The project is recommended for approval at a Wakefield Council planning meeting on Thursday.
