Details of Bradford Peace Museum's move to Salt's Mill revealed
More information has been revealed about a new site for the UK's only museum of the history of peace and peacemakers.
The proposed home for Bradford's Peace Museum at Salt's Mill in Saltaire was secured with the help of a £245,000 National Lottery Heritage Grant.
The plan followed its city centre site being declared not fit for purpose.
The collection's relocation would allow work to be "vastly improved and secured for the future," officials said.
Plans for the move show the relocated museum, which holds a variety of artefacts linked to the peace movement, would include a 3,000 sq ft (280 sq m) exhibition space, retail area, office space, an event and education space and a classroom area.
Built in 1853 by Titus Salt, Salt's Mill formed part of a ground-breaking village which included houses, churches, meeting halls and other community buildings. At the time it was Europe's largest factory.
The former mill sits at the heart of the Saltaire Village World Heritage Site. It is currently home to a book shop, gallery containing works by David Hockney and a restaurant and café.
However according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service there are large areas of the Grade II listed mill which remain empty
A planning application described the Peace Museum's current location as a "constrained and relatively inaccessible building, with fragmented spaces over different floors".
It stated the move to Salt's Mill would provide an opportunity for "improving its accessibility and prominence".
The application also said the scheme would renew the museum's exhibitions and provide better facilities for visitors "including school parties and researchers and provide more practical staff facilities".
The museum, which is temporarily closed, is due to reopen at its new premises in summer 2024.
A decision on the application is expected next month.
