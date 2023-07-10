Sam Melia: Yorkshire far-right organiser denies hate crimes
The regional organiser of a far-right group has denied stirring up racial hatred.
Sam Melia, 33, appeared at Leeds Crown Court accused of publishing downloadable stickers which were "threatening, abusive or insulting".
Mr Melia, of Westdale Road, Pudsey, is also accused of intentionally encouraging or assisting racially-aggravated criminal damage.
He denied both offences and is due to stand trial on 15 January.
Mr Melia allegedly distributed material for Hundred Handers, an anti-immigration white nationalist group, between 25 April 2019 and 18 April 2021.
He is also alleged to have stirred up racial hatred by publishing electronic versions of the abusive stickers during the same time period.
Mr Melia is the Yorkshire organiser of Patriotic Alternative, which has held protests in Hull, Cottingham and Skegness over plans to house asylum seekers.
Judge Tom Bayliss KC bailed Mr Melia until his trial at the same court.
