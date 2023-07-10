Mrs Atha's: Leeds café re-opens after disruption closure
A Leeds café has re-opened just weeks after being forced to temporarily close due to nearby building works.
Owner Warren Jones said disruption had "decimated trade", causing Mrs Atha's in the city centre to close its doors for two weeks.
Leeds City Council confirmed it had met parties involved in the dispute.
A council spokesperson added: "As a result improvements are being made to ensure a better trading environment on Central Road."
The nearby building works are as a results of the demolition of House of Fraser, which will make way for flats.
At the time of Mrs Atha's closure, developer Dukelease said it was taking urgent action to reduce disruption.
