Bradford: Man suffers serious injures in targeted shooting
- Published
A man has suffered serious injuries in a suspected targeted shooting.
Two men were found hurt in Farleton Drive, in Fagley, Bradford, at about 17:10 BST on Friday, West Yorkshire Police said.
Both were taken to hospital and one was seriously injured, the force said.
A masked man dressed in black was seen running off towards the Fagley area after the attack and officers have asked anyone with information about the shooting contact police.
Det Ch Insp Alan Weekes said: "Firearms offences are treated exceptionally seriously in West Yorkshire and we are conducting a full investigation into this incident which we believe was a targeted attack on both victims."
He said there would be extra police patrols in the area.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.