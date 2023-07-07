MF Doom: Leeds hospital trust apologises over hip-hop star's death
An NHS trust has apologised for giving substandard care to hip-hop star MF Doom who died after he collapsed while being treated in hospital.
The rapper, real name Dumile Daniel Thompson, died on 31 October 2020 at St James's Hospital in Leeds.
An inquest heard his death was due to a lack of oxygen to his brain after a reaction to a prescribed drug.
Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust said it had "put in place a number of actions" following an investigation.
The London-born musician, MC and producer, who was renowned for his sharp, intricate rhymes and his signature mask, went to the hospital on 23 October when he developed angioedema after taking Ramipril, a prescribed medication for treating high blood pressure, an inquest in Wakefield heard.
According to the NHS, angioedema is sudden swelling often caused by an allergic reaction and can be very serious.
The 49-year-old, who was living in Leeds, had a number of health conditions, including kidney disease and hypertensive heart disease.
Following an assessment at the hospital, he was later admitted to "a high observation unit" but his condition deteriorated when the swelling increased and he suffered a "respiratory collapse", Assistant Coroner Janine Wolstenholme said, concluding the inquest on Thursday.
She described the angioedema as "a rare event" and said while the rapper's condition deteriorated rapidly, during the course of his admission he also appeared to be improving, which had "offered false reassurance at a number of points in his care".
Ms Wolstenholme said the hospital trust accepted "there was no request for specialist input from immunology, and the potential for an alternative medication regime, there was no clear plan for ongoing monitoring requirements, and he was not admitted to intensive care".
She said the artist had been seen by a doctor in the emergency department on the evening of his death due to the increased swelling, which was "the first report of a deterioration since admission".
"This should have prompted a request for reassessment by a specialist in airway compromise who would likely have attended promptly and noted a decline in Mr Thompson's condition.
"On the available evidence it is not possible to determine what his likely condition would have been at that precise point, what decision would have been taken by the attending clinicians, and whether the respiratory collapse he suffered very shortly thereafter could have been avoided."
In a statement, Dr Hamish McLure, chief medical officer at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, said he supported Ms Wolstenholme's recommendations for "clearer national guidance and awareness in this area".
"I would like to offer our sincere condolences to Daniel's family, friends and fans at this difficult time," he said.
"I apologise that the care he received was not to the standard we would expect.
"Following his sad death we undertook a serious incident investigation, and the report has been shared with Daniel's family."
He said the "actions and the wider learning" would be used as a "teaching topic in a number of different clinical specialties".
One of hip-hop's most respected MCs, MF Doom's career spanned more than two decades with six solo albums and high-profile collaborations alongside DJ Danger Mouse, Ghostface Killah, Flying Lotus, The Avalanches and Radiohead.
He also appeared with Damon Albarn's Gorillaz on their UK number one album Demon Days.
