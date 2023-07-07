Man, 22, seriously injured in Normanton car park stabbing
A man has been left with serious injuries after being stabbed in a car park in Wakefield, police have said.
Emergency services were called at 20:15 BST on Thursday to an ongoing fight in High Street, Normanton.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said a 22-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment.
The force said forensic examinations continued at the site and asked and anyone with information to contact them.
