Women flashed at in spate of exposures in Leeds' Roundhay Park
- Published
Women have been targeted in a spate of indecent exposures in a city park.
There have been several reports in recent weeks of women being flashed at while walking in Roundhay Park in Leeds, police said.
Plain-clothed officers are patrolling the park and a drone is being used as part of an "extensive investigation", West Yorkshire Police said.
Officers have also urged any other victims or people who witness flashing in the park to call 999.
Along with plain-clothed officers, uniformed officers on electric bikes have been patrolling to enable them to cover more of the parkland.
Det Ch Insp Sarah Lambert said no-one had been hurt but police were taking the reports "very seriously".
"Reducing offending against women and females remains a key concern for West Yorkshire Police and we recognise the very negative impact being a victim of exposure can have," she said.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.