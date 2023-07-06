Kirklees councillor jailed for trying to dodge speeding fine
- Published
A Kirklees councillor and her partner have been jailed for attempting to pervert the course of justice over a speeding offence.
Fazila Loonat's partner Afshin Amini was captured driving her car at 39mph on a 30mph road in Dewsbury in 2020.
A notice of intended prosecution was sent to her address but she returned the forms naming a fictitious driver.
At Bradford Crown Court, the Labour councillor was jailed for 14 weeks and Amini for 12 weeks.
The court heard police had been unable to find the alleged driver of the Mercedes given on the forms returned by the councillor, 43, who represents the Batley East ward.
Officers said further checks found the address given on the forms was shop premises owned by 34-year-old Amini, which had no accommodation space.
Prosecutor Nadim Bashir said a further warning letter had been sent to Loonat asking her to reconsider, but she again submitted false details.
Mr Bashir said Loonat had posted an advert on eBay offering the Mercedes for sale after the speeding offence, but said this had been clearly done to support their claim the car had been on a test drive when it triggered a speed camera.
He said police visited her home in Church Walk, Staincliffe, and gave her a "final opportunity" to provide the correct details, but she refused.
Loonat, who was heavily pregnant at the time of the offending, eventually pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice in March this year.
'Fall from grace'
Recorder Benjamin Nolan KC said he took the view the couple were equally liable and came to the conclusion immediate prison sentences were required.
He said the couple had given "total resistance" to a number of warnings and said the car sale advert had been a "sham".
He added there had been a "prolonged and sustained attempt" to pervert the course of justice.
Barrister Jayne Beckett, for Loonat, said she was "terrified of prison".
"She's very tearful today and obviously distressed for her children.
"This is a really huge and very sad fall from grace."
Barrister Susannah Proctor, for Amini, said he was also frightened at the prospect of going to prison and had expressed genuine remorse.
She added he had played a lesser role and was not the prime mover.
Amini's shorter jail term reflected his early guilty plea last November.
