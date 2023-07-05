Bradford taxi driver jailed after raping woman passenger
A taxi driver has been jailed for nine years after he raped a drunken woman passenger in her own home.
Assad Khan, 55, barged into the victim's house and attacked her as she lay almost unconscious on a sofa, Bradford Crown Court heard.
Khan, of John Street, Clayton, in Bradford, also stole £250 by using her bank card at a cashpoint when they stopped to get money for the fare.
The woman described Khan in court as "a repugnant human being".
After the attack in January 2022 Kahn, a married father-of-four, locked the door with the woman's key before posting it through the letterbox.
The court was told when the woman woke up she felt disgusted, but initially she was too embarrassed to tell anyone.
A few days after the attack Khan turned up on her doorstep and tried to defend his actions saying she could get him into trouble.
Judge Ben Nolan KC said he had no doubt that Khan was trying to find out if she could remember what had happened and try to persuade her not to take any action, citing his need to keep his job.
After he was arrested he claimed to police the woman had consented.
However, a week before he was due to stand trial Khan pleaded guilty to charges of rape and theft.
In a victim impact statement read to the judge at a previous court hearing the woman branded Khan "an utterly selfish and repugnant human being".
Passing sentence, the judge said he had shown "criminal guile" in carrying out the offence and had abused his position of trust as a taxi driver.
