Arson inquiry after fire at Bradford's Richard Dunn Sports Centre
- Published
A huge fire at a former sports centre in Bradford is being treated as arson, police said.
The blaze, which started just after 18:45 BST on Tuesday, has caused extensive damage to the former Richard Dunn Sports Centre in Odsal.
Smoke was seen billowing out of the building and firefighters spent several hours at the scene.
West Yorkshire Police appealed for anyone who was in the area or who saw anything suspicious to get in touch.
The centre closed in November 2019 and was given Grade II listed status from Historic England last year.
The building, constructed in 1974, was named after the Bradford-born boxer best known for fighting Muhammad Ali in 1976.
