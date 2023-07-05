Women injured after fight at Ainley Top Cedar Court hotel
- Published
A woman suffered "life-changing injuries" and another was hit by a glass after fighting erupted outside a hotel in Huddersfield.
West Yorkshire Police said the violence took place at about 22:30 BST on Saturday at the Cedar Court Huddersfield Hotel at Ainley Top.
A woman stood away from the fighting suffered serious facial injuries after being knocked down and attacked.
A 24-year-old woman was arrested by officers on suspicion of wounding.
The second victim was struck by a glass during the disorder, with both requiring hospital treatment.
Det Con Rachael Hutchison appealed for those with information about the assaults or the wider disorder to get in contact with the force.
"The woman injured in the first attack suffered a very serious facial injury and it is important that anyone who has information or mobile phone footage comes forward," she said.
