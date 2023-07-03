Leeds designer clothing store robbed in broad daylight
- Published
An investigation is under way after a Leeds clothing store was robbed in broad daylight.
West Yorkshire Police were called to Flannels in Vicar Lane at 09:48 BST on Monday to reports of an armed robbery.
A group of four to five individuals reportedly entered the shop. Police said at least one carried a weapon.
It is believed the group fled in a car with a number of designer clothes. No one was harmed during the incident, police added.
Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.