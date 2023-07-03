Ilkley Lido: MP in bid to stop travellers camping next to pool
An MP is calling for more to be done to stop travellers returning to camp on land next to a popular open air swimming pool in West Yorkshire.
Conservative MP Robbie Moore said concerns raised by the public about the site by Ilkley Pool and Lido led to the facility closing on Friday.
Bradford Council, which runs the pool, said it closed on Friday for health and safety reasons but would reopen later.
Mr Moore said the travellers had been intimidating people and making a mess.
A local resident, who asked not to be named, said on Sunday 25 June she had seen staff at the pool being verbally and physically abused by teenagers believed to be from the travellers' site.
The travellers are believed to have now moved to a site in Marley, Keighley.
Mr Moore, the MP for Keighley, said: "Just last week, Ilkley Pool and Lido had to temporarily close due to concerns that were raised with the travellers setting up camp in the adjoining field, which resulted in swimming lessons having to be cancelled and the pool being unable to be used.
"This is unfair to the local community and quite frankly unacceptable.
"After concerns being raised, I am pleased the travellers have now moved on from Ilkley, and I will do my best to get them moved on from Marley as well.
"I then suggest heavy boulders are quickly put in situ to stop this ongoing occurrence."
Bradford Council said the pool's closure on Friday was "due to a series of ongoing health and safety issues which require a short-term closure of the centre while they are resolved".
A spokesman said the pool would reopen at 16:00 BST on Monday for swimming lessons, and would be open to the public as usual on Tuesday.
West Yorkshire Police was contacted but said it was a matter for the council.
The BBC has approached Friends, Families and Travellers, a national charity that works on behalf of all gypsies, travellers and Roma, for a comment.
