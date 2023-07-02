Oxenhope Straw Race: Pints and perspiration at annual bale race
- Published
Hundreds of people have turned out for an annual event which sees teams carry bales of straw through a village.
The 43rd Oxenhope Straw Race saw competitors, many of whom were in fancy dress, carry the straw through the West Yorkshire village and stopping off along the way for a pint or two.
The 2.5 mile (4km) race started in the mid-1970s when two farmers made a bet about racing between pubs with a bale.
The event has raised more than £450,000 for charity over the years.
The rules state that all those involved must visit five pubs - the Waggon and Horses, The Bay Horse, the former "Idiot Hut" social club, The Lamb and the former Shoulder of Mutton - and down a pint in each, before making an uphill push to the finish at the Dog and Gun.
Prizes are awarded for fastest times and best fancy dress.
Tom Stoddart, who helps to organise the race, said it was a "brilliant day out" that raised "lots of money" for charity.
"Everyone is here doing what we can," he said.
Race committee chairman Robin Wright said it was great to see the event being so well supported.
He added that the secret to a successful run was mastering "the technique of carrying the bales and keeping the beers down".
Among the charities to benefit from the event were the Sue Ryder Manorlands Hospice and Haworth Riding for the Disabled.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.