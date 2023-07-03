Airedale Hospital worker in national NHS photo contest final
- Published
A healthcare worker at a West Yorkshire hospital has been shortlisted for a national photography competition to celebrate 75 years of the NHS.
Amina Abu El Hawa entered a photo she took of staff in the emergency unit at Airedale Hospital during the pandemic.
She said she was "extremely excited" to be in the shortlist of 75 contenders.
Other chosen images include a portrait of Britain's oldest volunteer at 102 years old and a patient playing the violin during her brain surgery.
The 75 shortlisted photographs are due to go on public display at an exhibition in London, which opens on Wednesday to mark 75 years since the NHS was established.
Ms Abu El Hawa photographed health care support worker, Anisha Javaid, alongside paramedics Paul Dearden and Deb Helliwell - her colleagues at the trust where she works.
She said the image captured "the relationship we share with our colleagues in the ambulance service".
'Very proud'
"We share so many experiences together, we cry, we laugh and we are always there for one another. I feel this photo encapsulates our bond," she said.
"I am extremely excited to have been shortlisted, especially after seeing some of the quality of entries. They are amazing.
"I feel very proud I made it this far and to see my photo as part of the exhibition."
A winner for each of the competition's five categories will be announced before a special ceremony on Tuesday, to which the finalists have been invited.
The five winning photographs will also be displayed during an NHS 75th anniversary service at Westminster Abbey the following day.
Chief Nursing Officer for England Dame Ruth May, who is one of six competition judges, said: "We were amazed at the quality of photographs submitted to the competition - it's incredible to see the way entrants have documented life in the NHS.
"The compassion, the ingenuity, the camaraderie, the good times and when it gets tough - it's all captured throughout the five categories and it's a really fitting way to mark 75 years of the NHS."
