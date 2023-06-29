Otley Run fines for bad behaviour extended until 2026
A crackdown on bad behaviour by some drinkers taking part in Leeds' most famous pub crawl is being extended.
An on-the-spot fines scheme designed to tackle public urination, littering and harassment along the route of the Otley Run was due to end at the end of June.
However, authorities have now extended the public space protection order (PSPO) covering the route into 2026.
Leeds City Council said the order would continue to target poor behaviour rather than responsible pub-goers.
Councillors and locals voiced concerns over issues such as some drinkers blocking traffic, going to the toilet outdoors and harassing female residents, the Local Democracy Service reports.
Otley Run, which is made up of around 15 pubs across Headingley, Hyde Park and the edge of the city centre, was traditionally a rite-of-passage for students clad in fancy dress.
Critics, however, claimed the pub crawl had become a target for older drinkers and stag and hen dos, with one councillor suggesting last year that Headingley had become "like Magaluf" on weekends.
To tackle anti-social behaviour, the PSPO was introduced in 2020 and will now run for at least another three years.
A consultation found support from nearly 90% of respondents, according to the report.
Offences which could incur a fine on the route are:
- Urinating/defecating in public
- Possessing open containers of alcohol where the possession of alcohol is or is likely to cause anti-social behaviour
- Use of intoxicating substances such as "psychoactives" in a public space
- Verbal abuse, including that of a sexual nature towards females
- Household waste being left on the streets
